Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Brazilian soccer club CR Flamengo showcased their talents on Friday, defeating English club Chelsea 3-1 in a highly anticipated match at Lincoln Financial Field. The match, part of FIFA‘s expanded Club World Cup, attracted a vibrant crowd of 54,000 fans under sunny skies.

Flamengo fans, still celebrating a successful season that included victories in the Brazilian Supercopa and Campeonato Carioca, created a raucous atmosphere from the first whistle. The energy in the stadium was palpable, leaving Chelsea supporters outnumbered and overwhelmed by the noise.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has described this tournament as equivalent to multiple Super Bowls, aiming to blend soccer traditions with American sports culture. The match began with music blaring and unique introductions for each team, contrasting sharply with the usual quiet before a soccer game. Fans quickly resumed singing, enhancing the matchday experience.

Within the first 13 minutes, Chelsea’s Pedro Neto scored the opening goal, only to be met with a mixture of cheers and boos from the crowd. As the Linc erupted in celebration, Flamengo fans retaliated with their fervent chants.

The shooting of Blur’s “Song 2” blared through the stadium speakers, a practice not typical in soccer but indicative of the American influence on the tournament. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca compared the environment unfavorably to their earlier match in Atlanta, where the stadium was mostly empty.

Despite the goal, Flamengo displayed resilience and high-level play, responding with determination. In the 54th minute, Gerson nearly scored after a chaotic play where both he and Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez were injured, showcasing the intensity on both sides.

A breakthrough came in the 62nd minute when Bruno Henrique, who had just entered the match, tapped in a header from Gonzalo Plata, sending Flamengo supporters into ecstasy. The momentum quickly shifted further when Danilo added a second goal shortly after, prompting jubilant celebrations.

Chelsea’s situation worsened when Nicholas Jackson received a red card in the 68th minute, leaving his team with ten men. Flamengo capitalized on this advantage, scoring a third goal in the 83rd minute through Wallace Yan, sealing a comfortable victory.

The match exemplified the lively spirit and distinct atmosphere that fans can expect at next year’s World Cup, as Flamengo’s roaring success sent a clear message about the excitement of soccer in the United States.