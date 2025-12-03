Flamengo Eyes Brazilian Championship After Libertadores Triumph

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Flamengo is poised to capture its first Brazilian Championship title as it faces Ceará on Wednesday night at the Maracanã Stadium. The match kicks off at 9:30 PM local time, following Flamengo’s recent triumph in the Copa Libertadores.

After securing its fourth Libertadores title with a 1-0 win over Palmeiras on Saturday, the Flamengo squad includes several players who have never won the national league. Danilo, Alex Sandro, Ayrton Lucas, Erick Pulgar, and Everton Cebolinha are all eager to secure their first Brazilian Championship trophy.

Danilo, who joined Flamengo this season, has already won the Supercopa do Brasil and the Carioca, and scored the decisive goal in the Libertadores final. His tenure places him among the few players with Champions League and Libertadores glory.

Ahead of the match against Ceará, Cebolinha expressed his desire for a Brazilian title. “I have a personal and professional dream to be a Brazilian champion. I still don’t have one,” he said last year, highlighting the significance of the upcoming match.

The Flamengo team stands five points ahead of Palmeiras in the league standings, and their performance against Ceará could secure them the title. If Flamengo loses or draws, they could still clinch the championship, depending on Palmeiras’ game against Atlético-MG.

The club’s recent success in the Libertadores not only added a prestigious title but also brought a sizeable financial boost. Flamengo concluded the tournament with total earnings of R$ 178.2 million, primarily from the match against Palmeiras.

Flamengo’s victory in Lima and potential championship title this Wednesday would mark a historic achievement for both the players and the club, securing their dominance in Brazilian football.