Flamengo Eyes Title Against Ceará at Maracanã

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Flamengo faces Ceará this Wednesday, December 3, at 9:30 p.m. (Brasilia time) in a crucial match for the 37th round of the Série A championship at the Maracanã Stadium. A win for Flamengo secures the national title, following their recent Copa Libertadores victory.

Currently, Flamengo leads the league with 75 points, five ahead of second-placed Palmeiras. The team managed by Filipe Luís needs only to defeat Ceará to clinch the championship. If they draw or lose, Palmeiras must lose their match against Atlético Mineiro for Flamengo to retain their top position.

Ceará, sitting in 14th place with 43 points, fights to avoid relegation. They need at least a draw against Flamengo to escape from the danger zone, known as the Z-4. If they lose, they could find themselves relying on other matches to secure their safety.

Flamengo will miss star striker Pedro due to injury, while Leo Ortiz and Allan might return to the lineup. Gonzalo Plata, who served a suspension in Lima, is also available for selection. The anticipated Flamengo lineup includes Rossi, Varela, Danilo, Leo Pereira, and Ayrton Lucas alongside Erick Pulgar and Jorginho in midfield.

Ceará manager Léo Condé has two defensive absences: Willian Machado and Matheus Bahia, both serving suspensions. Forward Pedro Henrique is also out with a left thigh injury. The projected starting eleven for Ceará includes Bruno Ferreira, Fabiano Souza, Marcos Victor, and Marllon among others.

The match will be broadcast live on TV Globo, Premiere, and GeTV on YouTube. Luis Roberto will narrate the game on TV Globo, with commentators Maestro Júnior and Roger Flores. Premiere’s broadcast will feature Luis Carlos Júnior with comments from Lédio Carmona.

As the match approaches, tensions rise for both teams as they strive for conflicting goals in this pivotal encounter.