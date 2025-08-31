Flamengo Faces Grêmio in Brasileirão Showdown at Maracanã

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Flamengo takes on Grêmio this Sunday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m. (local time) in a crucial 22nd round match of the Campeonato Brasileiro at Maracanã Stadium. The match will be broadcast live on TV Globo and the Premiere sports channel.

Flamengo, the league leaders, are arriving at this match with significant momentum. They recently secured a historic 8-0 victory over Vitória, showcasing their attacking prowess. The team is currently at the top with 46 points, four points ahead of second-place Palmeiras. Their scoring machine has netted 44 goals this season, a standout statistic in the league.

Coach Filipe Luís is expected to field a strong lineup, though he will miss Alex Sandro and Pulgar due to injuries. The potential absence of Jorginho, who missed training this week, adds uncertainty to their squad. The probable team includes Rossi, Varela, Léo Ortiz, Léo Pereira, and Ayrton Lucas in defense, alongside Allan, Saúl, and Arrascaeta in midfield, and Plata, Samuel Lino, and Pedro leading the attack.

On the other side, Grêmio comes into the match in a turbulent state, currently sitting in 14th place with 24 points. Their recent performance frustrated fans, having drawn against Ceará in their last match. They are just five points clear of the relegation zone, underscoring the pressure of the upcoming match.

Coach Mano Menezes faces challenges with injuries, including missing Balbuena and Villasanti. However, Dodi and Carlos Vinicius are back after serving suspensions. Grêmio’s core lineup is likely to feature Tiago Volpi in goal, supported by a defense of Marcos Rocha, Wagner Leonardo, Kannemann, and Marlon. Their midfield will include Cuéllar, Dodi, and Edenílson, while the attack will look to make an impact with Cristian Olivera, Alysson, and Braithwaite.

The stakes are high as Flamengo looks to solidify its position at the top of the table, while Grêmio is desperate for points to escape potential relegation. The encounter promises to be an exciting clash.