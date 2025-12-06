Flames Conclude Road Trip in Nashville’s Country Music Scene

Calgary, Alberta – The Calgary Flames arrived at Nashville International Airport on Monday afternoon, wrapping up a five-game, 11-day road trip. The Flames look to conclude this lengthy stretch on a high note in the heart of country music.

After a hard-fought 1-0 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, the Flames earned five out of a possible eight points during their journey. The team showcased strong defensive skills, blocking 25 shots and limiting Carolina to 17 shots, well below their season average of 33.2.

“I don’t think there were too many chances either way,” said Flames forward Matt Coronato. “When they did have some, Cools (Devin Cooley) made some big-time saves. We played a hard game and had a few chances that we hope to capitalize on moving forward.”

Coronato reflected on his missed opportunity late in the game, hitting the goalpost while trying to score on Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi. He emphasized that the team has potential on the road and expressed confidence as they approach their final game in Nashville.

Newly acquired forward John Beecher, who recently joined from the Boston Bruins, spoke about his adjustment to the Flames and the bonding that occurs during road trips. “Being on the road is honestly nice; it gives you a chance to bond with the guys more,” he said.

The Nashville Predators (8-13-4) are set to host the Flames after a weekend split, where they secured a win against the Chicago Blackhawks but fell to the Winnipeg Jets.

“I feel like we let one slip there,” Predators player Nick Blankenburg said after their recent game, stressing the need for more consistent play.

Predators captain Roman Josi recently returned to the lineup, boosting the team’s defensive capabilities. His presence has been critical as goaltender Juuse Saros has performed outstandingly, leading the team with strong save percentages.

This game marks the second of three meetings between Calgary and Nashville this season, with the Predators currently leading the series 1-0 after winning their first matchup 4-2 on November 1.

As the Flames gear up for the matchup, expectations are high for a strong finish to their road trip. With the challenges presented by the Predators, the Flames’ ability to capitalize on their opportunities may determine the outcome of this crucial game.