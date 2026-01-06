Sports
Flames and Kraken Face Off in Key NHL Matchup Tonight
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames host the Seattle Kraken tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Both teams are looking to secure critical points in the NHL standings as they continue their seasons.
The Flames, with an 18-19-4 record, aim to bounce back after a tough 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Head Coach Ryan Huska emphasized the importance of maintaining their style of play, stating, “If you take care of your process…all that stuff takes care of itself.” Calgary seeks to get back to a .500 record after this matchup.
Seattle, on the other hand, comes into the game with an 18-14-7 record, riding a solid 6-0-1 stretch over their last seven games. The Kraken recently defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a shootout, with a standout performance by Matty Beniers.
Forward Morgan Frost has been a key player for the Flames, achieving points in four straight games against Seattle. He has thrived in matchups against teams with poor shot suppression, making him a player to watch this evening as he looks to continue that trend.
The two teams last faced off on December 18, with the Flames securing a 4-2 victory. Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson has been particularly effective against the Kraken, accumulating 15 points in 16 games.
Fans can catch all the action today on Sportsnet West and KHN, with pregame coverage starting shortly before puck drop.
Recent Posts
- Indiana Hoosiers Upset Alabama in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal
- Peoria School District Considers Closures Amid Enrollment Decline
- Walt Disney World Announces Exciting Deals for Summer 2026
- Hints and Answers for Today’s Wordle Revealed
- Exciting Matchups Set for WTA Brisbane International
- Melbourne City Hosts Brisbane Roar in A-League Clash
- Multiple Earthquakes Reported Across California and Mexico on New Year’s Weekend
- Dacre Montgomery’s Return: A New Role in ‘Dead Man’s Wire’
- Liam Rosenior Emerges as Top Candidate for Chelsea Head Coach Position
- Illinois Player Wins $1 Million in Lucky Day Lotto
- The Legacy of Pablo Escobar: A Look at Manuela Escobar’s Life
- Tragic Fire in Swiss Ski Town Claims 40 Lives on New Year’s Day
- Roblox Outage Affects Thousands Worldwide as Users Report Errors
- Joe Rogan and Jay Anderson Discuss UFOs and Ancient Mysteries
- Poll Reveals Americans Skeptical of Billionaire Political Influence
- Guillermo del Toro Honors Late Brother at Film Awards Ceremony
- Rising Stars Eala and Jović Defeat Legends Williams and Svitolina in New Zealand
- Wagner Moura Highlights Transformative Theater Skills in Actor Roundtable
- King Tides Cause AT&T Outage, Disrupt 911 Services in Marin County
- Breakout Star Williams to Debut on ‘The Tonight Show’