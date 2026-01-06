Flames and Kraken Face Off in Key NHL Matchup Tonight

CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames host the Seattle Kraken tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Both teams are looking to secure critical points in the NHL standings as they continue their seasons.

The Flames, with an 18-19-4 record, aim to bounce back after a tough 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Head Coach Ryan Huska emphasized the importance of maintaining their style of play, stating, “If you take care of your process…all that stuff takes care of itself.” Calgary seeks to get back to a .500 record after this matchup.

Seattle, on the other hand, comes into the game with an 18-14-7 record, riding a solid 6-0-1 stretch over their last seven games. The Kraken recently defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a shootout, with a standout performance by Matty Beniers.

Forward Morgan Frost has been a key player for the Flames, achieving points in four straight games against Seattle. He has thrived in matchups against teams with poor shot suppression, making him a player to watch this evening as he looks to continue that trend.

The two teams last faced off on December 18, with the Flames securing a 4-2 victory. Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson has been particularly effective against the Kraken, accumulating 15 points in 16 games.

Fans can catch all the action today on Sportsnet West and KHN, with pregame coverage starting shortly before puck drop.