Sports
Flames Prepare for Key Match Against Mammoth at Home
Calgary, Alberta – The Calgary Flames face off against the Utah Mammoth tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The match is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. MT, with broadcasts available on Sportsnet West and Sportsnet 960 radio.
In their latest preparations, the Flames have set their lines for the matchup. Jonathan Huberdeau will lead the top line alongside Morgan Frost and Matt Coronato. The remaining forward lines include Yegor Sharangovich with Nazem Kadri and Joel Farabee, and Connor Zary teaming up with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman. Ryan Lomberg will play alongside John Beecher and Adam Klapka.
On defense, Kevin Bahl will partner with Rasmus Andersson, while Yan Kuznetsov and MacKenzie Weegar, plus Joel Hanley and Jake Bean, round out the blue line. Dustin Wolf is expected to start in goal.
The Mammoth, having just completed a win over the Vancouver Canucks, will enter the game with momentum. Their projected lineup features Clayton Keller centering a line with Nick Schmaltz and JJ Peterka. Other key players include Daniil But with Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther, and Michael Carcone alongside Jack McBain and Lawson Crouse. Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino anchor the defense, with Vitek Vanecek likely starting in net.
Calgary is looking to capture their third home win in a row. They are currently 5-4-2 on home ice and have secured points in four straight games. Forward Matt Coronato highlighted the team’s effort in their recent game against Minnesota, where they effectively managed penalties and finished strong in the third period.
Meanwhile, the Mammoth are vying to stay competitive in the Central Division, trailing by four points. They will aim to maintain their momentum against a Flames team they have historically struggled against, winning the last four matchups.
This evening’s game marks the Mammoth’s first visit to Calgary as a new franchise, promising an exciting showdown for fans.
