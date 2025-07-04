News
Flash Flood Emergencies Declared in South Central Texas After Heavy Rain
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Heavy rain hit South Central Texas on Friday morning, leading to two Flash Flood Emergencies. The FOX Forecast Center reported that areas received between 12 to 15 inches of rain, prompting widespread rescues from high water.
The first emergency was reported near San Angelo, where flooding was ongoing due to the extreme rainfall. The second emergency was declared near Kerrville, where the Guadalupe River rose several feet in just a few hours. Kerr County experienced over 7 inches of rain in a six-hour period, affecting numerous homes and prompting rescue operations.
Local officials indicated that the Guadalupe River had reached its second-highest recorded level, surpassing the significant flooding seen in 1987. In Brady, residents reported water reaching homes, necessitating swift response from emergency services.
The National Weather Service warned that more rain is projected in the southern Plains through Saturday. Flood Watches were issued across West Texas and parts of New Mexico, with some locations forecast to receive an additional 3 to 5 inches of rainfall.
The storms were fueled by a stationary front over the region, as well as an upper-level disturbance moving through the Four Corners area, creating further risks for flash flooding. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and avoid low-lying areas prone to flooding.
Recent Posts
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
- Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- Florida Reports Third Measles Case Amid National Outbreak