Flash Flood Emergencies Declared in South Central Texas After Heavy Rain

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Heavy rain hit South Central Texas on Friday morning, leading to two Flash Flood Emergencies. The FOX Forecast Center reported that areas received between 12 to 15 inches of rain, prompting widespread rescues from high water.

The first emergency was reported near San Angelo, where flooding was ongoing due to the extreme rainfall. The second emergency was declared near Kerrville, where the Guadalupe River rose several feet in just a few hours. Kerr County experienced over 7 inches of rain in a six-hour period, affecting numerous homes and prompting rescue operations.

Local officials indicated that the Guadalupe River had reached its second-highest recorded level, surpassing the significant flooding seen in 1987. In Brady, residents reported water reaching homes, necessitating swift response from emergency services.

The National Weather Service warned that more rain is projected in the southern Plains through Saturday. Flood Watches were issued across West Texas and parts of New Mexico, with some locations forecast to receive an additional 3 to 5 inches of rainfall.

The storms were fueled by a stationary front over the region, as well as an upper-level disturbance moving through the Four Corners area, creating further risks for flash flooding. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and avoid low-lying areas prone to flooding.