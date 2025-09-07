Flash Flood Warning in Arizona as Thunderstorms Bring Heavy Rain

TUCSON, Arizona — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for Pima County starting at 6:33 p.m. on September 3, lasting until 9:30 p.m.

At the time of the warning, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms were producing heavy rainfall in the northeastern parts of Tucson, with estimates showing between 0.75 and 1.30 inches of rain had already fallen. Life-threatening flash flooding is ongoing, particularly in areas that drain into Agua Caliente Creek and Tanque Verde Creek.

The warning highlights specific locations at risk, including Tucson, Tanque Verde, and Seven Falls. Flash-flood prone areas identified include Agua Caliente Wash, Wentworth Road at Tanque Verde Wash, and Limberlost Road from Soldier Trail to Homestead Avenue.

Residents are urged to stay alert and be prepared. The NWS warns that flash flooding can affect urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses. Meteorologists also advised drivers to avoid flooded roads, stating, “Turn around, don’t drown,” as most flood-related fatalities occur in vehicles.

In a separate alert, a severe thunderstorm warning remains active until 7:30 p.m. for northeastern Pima County. Winds are reportedly gusting up to 60 mph, along with quarter-sized hail, posing risks for property damage across locations such as Tucson, Marana, and Saguaro National Park West.

Officials are urging the public to seek shelter indoors during severe weather and to be cautious near windows. Flooding advisories are also in effect, predicting minor flooding in low-lying areas in south-central Arizona.

The NWS warns of potential flooding impacts on small streams and waterways, including Sells Wash and Anegan Wash, as heavy rains are expected to continue into the evening.