News
Flash Flood Warning in Arizona as Thunderstorms Bring Heavy Rain
TUCSON, Arizona — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for Pima County starting at 6:33 p.m. on September 3, lasting until 9:30 p.m.
At the time of the warning, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms were producing heavy rainfall in the northeastern parts of Tucson, with estimates showing between 0.75 and 1.30 inches of rain had already fallen. Life-threatening flash flooding is ongoing, particularly in areas that drain into Agua Caliente Creek and Tanque Verde Creek.
The warning highlights specific locations at risk, including Tucson, Tanque Verde, and Seven Falls. Flash-flood prone areas identified include Agua Caliente Wash, Wentworth Road at Tanque Verde Wash, and Limberlost Road from Soldier Trail to Homestead Avenue.
Residents are urged to stay alert and be prepared. The NWS warns that flash flooding can affect urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses. Meteorologists also advised drivers to avoid flooded roads, stating, “Turn around, don’t drown,” as most flood-related fatalities occur in vehicles.
In a separate alert, a severe thunderstorm warning remains active until 7:30 p.m. for northeastern Pima County. Winds are reportedly gusting up to 60 mph, along with quarter-sized hail, posing risks for property damage across locations such as Tucson, Marana, and Saguaro National Park West.
Officials are urging the public to seek shelter indoors during severe weather and to be cautious near windows. Flooding advisories are also in effect, predicting minor flooding in low-lying areas in south-central Arizona.
The NWS warns of potential flooding impacts on small streams and waterways, including Sells Wash and Anegan Wash, as heavy rains are expected to continue into the evening.
Recent Posts
- NFL Implements New Rules for 2025 Season Starting Off Thursday
- Aces Seek 14th Straight Win Against Struggling Sky
- Bailey Zimmerman Celebrates #1 Hit with Luke Combs
- Post Malone Reschedules London Shows Due to Tube Strikes
- Venice Film Festival Award Decisions Spark Controversy
- Buffalo Bills Linebacker Terrel Bernard Signs Major Contract Extension
- Joyner Lucas Teases New Music Video with Mýa Collaboration
- Derrick Henry: The Rise of an NFL Prodigy and Family Man
- Tron: Ares Set Visit Reveals Exciting Details About Upcoming Sequel
- NFL Kickoff: Eagles Edge Cowboys Amid Controversial Spitting Incident
- Top Recruit Ari Peterson Plans Visit to University of Minnesota
- Christian McCaffrey Battles Injury Ahead of NFL Season Kickoff
- NFL Season Returns with New Uniforms and Playoff Predictions
- Buffalo Bills Face Baltimore Ravens Without Key Players
- Harrison Ford and the Bond Role That Got Away
- Alex Morgan Believes NWSL Can Attract Top Talent Despite Salary Cap
- Hailee Steinfeld Discusses New Role in Vampire Film ‘Sinners’
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stuns at Ray-Ban Event with Bold Look
- Buffalo Bills Offensive Line Prepares for 2025 Season
- Officer Shot, Suspect Dead in Waikato Break-In Incident