News
Flash Flood Warning Canceled for North Kauai After Severe Rain
HANALEI, Hawaii — A flash flood warning has been canceled for north Kauai after heavy rain earlier today caused significant flooding that closed the Hanalei Bridge.
The Kauai Emergency Management Agency confirmed that Kuhio Highway is still flooded. As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, the Hanalei Bridge remains closed due to rising water levels.
Heavy rainfall was the primary cause of the flooding. Although the rainfall rate has decreased, water levels continue to remain high. According to USGS data, the Hanalei River water level peaked at 7.27 feet around 6:20 a.m., which is significantly above the 5-foot flood stage.
In the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m., Mount Waialeale recorded an impressive 8 inches of rain, while Hanalei itself received 4.08 inches. North Wailua Ditch recorded 4.45 inches of rainfall, and a USGS gauge at Waiahi Stream, located on the southeast slope of Mount Waialeale, showed 4.79 inches.
Residents are advised to avoid flooded areas and to stay updated for any further weather alerts from local authorities.
