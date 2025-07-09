Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Central Cook County

CHICAGO – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Central Cook County, including Chicago, until 11:45 p.m. this evening. The warning comes following intense rainfall that resulted in rapid onset flooding of creeks, streams, drainage ditches, streets, underpasses, and other areas prone to flooding.

As of just after 10 p.m., between 2 and 4 inches of rain had already fallen in the region. Meteorologists are urging residents to avoid driving through flooded streets to ensure safety.

In addition to the flash flooding, scattered showers and thunderstorms are affecting the wider Chicagoland area. A Flood Advisory is currently in place for portions of southwestern Cook County and northeast Will County until 6 p.m. today. Forecasters warn that low-lying areas and underpasses may face flooding risks, which could affect the evening commute.

Looking ahead, Wednesday is expected to bring more thunderstorms, but there should also be intervals of partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will climb into the mid 80s, with another surge of heat expected on Friday, pushing temperatures into the low 90s.

A storm system is anticipated to arrive late Saturday, bringing a renewed threat of thunderstorms that could persist into Sunday morning. Rainfall is likely to impact outdoor plans on Saturday.

Once the storm clears, the forecast indicates a cooldown for Sunday and Monday, with highs returning to the mid 80s. The week will continue with sporadic chances of rain.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated with local forecasts and prepare for fluctuating weather conditions.