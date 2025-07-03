Flash Flood Warning Issued for Albuquerque Area Until Dawn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Bernalillo County, set to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday. The alert was prompted at approximately 1 a.m. when Doppler radar detected thunderstorms bringing heavy rainfall to the Albuquerque Metro Area.

About 0.75 inches of rain fell in the northeast heights within just 30 minutes, and additional rain amounts could reach another 0.75 inches in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in several local zones.

Areas that may experience flash flooding include northeastern Albuquerque, Corrales, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Sandia Heights, North Valley, Alameda, and Carnuel. The warning also covers vital highways such as Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 160 and 170 and Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 228 and 235.

Residents are urged to take precautionary measures and monitor local weather updates using the KOAT App for customized alerts. This app also provides access to live weather forecasts and radar details.

The National Weather Service highlighted that flash floods can occur with little to no warning, urging the public to seek higher ground and avoid driving through flooded areas.