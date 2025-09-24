Flash Flood Warning Issued for Lancaster County Amid Heavy Rain

LANCASTER, Pa. — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Lancaster County on Tuesday at 7:13 p.m., effective until 9:30 p.m. Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Lancaster City, with rain totals ranging from 2 to 3 inches. An additional 0.1 to 0.3 inches of rain is possible in the area.

According to the weather service, flash flooding is already occurring. Rain is expected to move out of the warned area by approximately 7:30 p.m., but it may take time for water on the roadways to recede.

Locations affected by the warning include Lancaster, Columbia, Millersville, Willow Street, and several other towns and educational institutions such as Franklin and Marshall College and Millersville University.

The weather service warns of flash flooding in small creeks, urban areas, highways, and low-lying locations. Residents are advised to heed the phrase ‘Turn around, don’t drown’ when encountering flooded roads. Most flood-related fatalities occur in vehicles.

If flooding is imminent or occurring, residents in flood-prone areas are advised to move to higher ground immediately. The weather service highlights that even areas not receiving rain can experience flash floods.

To maintain safety during these weather conditions, the weather service recommends several precautions: move to higher ground, adhere to evacuation orders, while avoiding basements or submerged areas. It is essential to never attempt to walk or drive through floodwaters, as just 12 inches of rushing water can sweep away most vehicles.

During heavy rain, it is vital for drivers to maintain safe distances and reduce speed to avoid skidding. Drivers should also be cautious near large vehicles that can obscure visibility.

Stay informed of weather conditions and safety protocols to ensure well-being during such events.