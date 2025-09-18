Flash Flood Warning in Tucson Until 7:45 PM Tonight

TUCSON, Arizona — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Tucson, effective until 7:45 PM MST on September 17. Thunderstorms are causing heavy rainfall, with reports showing between 0.5 and 1.45 inches of rain already fallen in the region.

Officials warn of life-threatening flash flooding affecting urban areas, streets, and underpasses. Several areas, including Tucson, Flowing Wells, and Catalina Foothills, are particularly at risk.

State Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 73 is among the affected routes. Additional flash flood prone locations include First Avenue north of Fort Lowell Road, Stone Avenue at Mabel Street, and Alamo Wash between Speedway Boulevard and Grant Road.

According to the National Weather Service, further rain of up to 0.2 inches is possible. Residents are urged to take precautions when approaching flooded areas. The advice is clear: turn around, don’t drown.

The advisory also extends to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, and Saguaro National Park East. Minor flooding has already been noted in low-lying areas, creating hazardous conditions for travel.

“Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS emphasizes, highlighting the critical importance of safety during these conditions. Drivers are urged to be cautious and avoid flooded roads wherever possible.