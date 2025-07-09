Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Massachusetts and Rhode Island Ahead of Severe Storms

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Flash flood warnings were issued early Thursday morning for Bristol and Plymouth counties in Massachusetts and Providence and Newport counties in Rhode Island. The warnings are set to remain in effect until 2:45 a.m.

Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings have also been declared in parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Maine as a storm threatens the region. While the storms may affect areas differently, some locations could face significant rainfall and flooding.

Weather forecasters noted that this storm system is not expected to reach the severity seen in Texas and the Carolinas from Tropical Storm Chantal over the weekend. However, the environment ahead of a cold front creates ideal conditions for storms to form and potentially train over the same areas, leading to heavy rainfall.

The potential for damaging rainfall remains high, particularly along Route 44 and in eastern Massachusetts. Predictions suggest certain regions could receive up to 4 inches of rain within a six-hour period, overwhelming local roadways and drains.

Rain is expected to begin around 3 p.m., with thunderstorms becoming more widespread shortly thereafter. The heaviest downpours are anticipated south of the Massachusetts Turnpike around 5 p.m.

Forecasters warn of gusty winds reaching 50-60 mph throughout the evening, maintaining a severe weather threat until at least 10 p.m. Residents are advised to stay alert for any weather alerts and take precautions as needed.

As for the rest of the week, lighter showers are expected to persist through Thursday due to a stationary front, but conditions should improve as the area moves toward the holiday weekend.