Flash Flood Warnings Issued in New York and Texas Amid Rising Waters

NEWARK VALLEY, New York — A flash flood warning is in effect until 11:30 p.m. for Newark Valley as heavy rains threaten the region. New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged residents in nearby Tioga and Broome counties to stay alert on Sunday evening.

“Tioga and Broome Counties are currently under a dangerous flash flood warning,” Hochul stated, warning that more storms are expected late Sunday night. The National Weather Service reported that between 3 and 4.5 inches of rain have already fallen, with an additional expected rainfall rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Video footage from Newark Valley showcased streets inundated with water even before the later storms brewed, leaving many residents uneasy. “Be cautious and stay safe,” Hochul added, emphasizing the ongoing threat.

Meanwhile, in Texas, rescue operations are intensifying as the state deals with the aftermath of severe floods that have claimed over 120 lives in recent days. Kerr and Gillespie Counties are under new warnings and evacuation procedures as heavy rains continue.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that Texas Task Force One is conducting swift water rescues in affected areas, stating that “we continue to monitor all counties with a focus on saving lives.”

Authorities in Kerr County issued a “code red” alert, advising residents along the Guadalupe River to prepare for evacuation as rainfall rates were projected to reach up to 2 inches per hour.

The devastation from recent floods, particularly at Camp Mystic where many campers were lost, remains at the forefront of the community’s recovery efforts. “Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy,” the camp expressed in a statement.

As search-and-rescue operations for victims continue, officials also face criticism over the delayed warnings and the lack of an early warning siren system that could have saved lives. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick promised improvements to the flood warning systems in the future.

“Had we had sirens here along this area…there’s a chance that we could have saved some lives,” Patrick noted in a recent interview.

The National Weather Service forecasts that regions in Texas could face up to 4 more inches of rain, raising concerns of renewed flooding as conditions remain dangerous.