Flash Flood Warnings Issued in New Jersey and New York Amid Storms

Newark, New Jersey — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey and New York as storms move through the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the warning around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday for southern Essex County, Hudson County, and Union County in northeastern New Jersey. Staten Island is also included in the warning, which is set to expire at 9:15 p.m.

Authorities remind drivers never to attempt to travel on flooded roadways. Public safety officials are urging residents in affected areas to remain vigilant as storms threaten to produce heavy rainfall.

In addition to the Flash Flood Warning, a flood watch is in effect for most of the Delaware Valley. Several counties in the CBS News Philadelphia coverage area, including Burlington County, New Jersey, New Castle County, Delaware, and multiple counties in Pennsylvania, are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

The NWS has extended a flood watch until 1 a.m. Thursday for the Philadelphia area, which encompasses Philadelphia, Delaware, and parts of Chester and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania. Areas in New Jersey, including Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Middlesex, Salem, Somerset, and parts of Burlington County, are also highlighted, along with New Castle County in Delaware.

Warm and humid weather is returning as high pressure from the western Atlantic sets up over the area. Dew points are expected to climb into the low to mid-70s, resulting in afternoon highs reaching into the upper 80s to low 90s. This combination of heat and humidity will create a notably uncomfortable atmosphere compared to the previous weeks.

A cold front approaching from the west could trigger late-day and evening showers and thunderstorms. Forecasts indicate the likelihood of slow-moving storms, which may lead to localized flash flooding. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region in a marginal risk for severe weather, raising concerns primarily about flooding.

While the cold front is expected to stall nearby, leading to lingering clouds and possible scattered storms, high temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity. By Friday, conditions will improve as the system moves offshore, allowing for a return to lower humidity levels, but temperatures near 90 degrees are still anticipated.