Flash Flooding Washes Out Bridge in Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — Flash flooding caused by severe thunderstorms has led to the destruction of a small bridge on Evans Road in Lititz. The flooding occurred on Monday afternoon, prompting emergency alerts and significant disruption to the area.

As a result of the flooding, Evans Road is currently closed between Mumma Road and Zartman Mill Road. Authorities reported that the creek below the road overflowed rapidly, washing away a portion of the roadway, which has created hazardous conditions for drivers and residents.

The National Weather Service has responded by issuing a Flash Flood Warning for Lancaster County, set to remain in effect until 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Reports indicate that heavy rainfall inundated the area, adding to existing water levels in local streams and creeks.

Residents are advised to avoid the flooded sections of Evans Road and to remain vigilant as additional storms are forecasted to continue impacting the region. Emergency services are on high alert to support those affected by the sudden and severe weather conditions.

Officials are monitoring the situation closely, as the community grapples with the aftermath of this extreme weather event. Cleanup efforts will begin as soon as conditions allow, and further assessments of damaged infrastructure are expected.