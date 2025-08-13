Flash Floods Hit Raleigh and Surrounding Areas, Causing Damage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Heavy rain swept through the area Monday night, causing dangerous flash flooding from Durham to Raleigh and beyond. Capital Boulevard in Raleigh was heavily affected, transforming the evening commute into chaos for many drivers.

Business owners in low-lying areas also faced a race against time as rising waters threatened their properties. Anna Asif, owner of Crown Royal Drive, a car dealership, reported significant damage. “When you see that your business stuff is getting damaged and there’s nothing you can do to stop it, it’s incredibly frustrating,” Asif said.

Asif and her team worked to salvage vehicles as waters flooded the lot. “Most of the cars are all damaged right now,” she stated. “In just a few minutes, it was all flooded over; you should have seen the cars. They were all covered.”

Despite having insurance, Asif expressed concern about the extent of the damage. Her business has only been at its Capital Boulevard location for six months, making this unexpected flooding particularly troubling.

Further impacts were seen across the Triangle, with downtown Raleigh experiencing traffic delays due to ponding along Harrington Street and Peace Street. In Zebulon, Clyde Pearce Road was shut down after severe flooding nearly washed it away.

In Durham, flood-prone areas also saw rapid swelling. Emergency crews responded to a late-night rescue on the Cape Fear River, where four individuals in inflatable tubes became stranded but were reported to be safe on land.

The storm wreaked havoc across several counties, prompting officials to urge caution and preparedness as more rain was anticipated. Mayor Jacques Gilbert emphasized the need for patience from residents while officials strive to address the impacts of this severe weather.