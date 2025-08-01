Sports
Flavio Cobolli Calls Wimbledon Match Against Djokovic One of His Best
Wimbledon, England – Flavio Cobolli, a 23-year-old Italian tennis player, may have lost to Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, but he considers the match one of his best ever. This was his first time reaching the last eight of a Grand Slam tournament.
During the tournament, Cobolli defeated 15th seed Jakub Mensik and former finalist Marin Cilic to set up his match against Djokovic, a player he has idolized since childhood. Cobolli was just two years old when Djokovic made his ATP debut in 2004.
In their match, Cobolli managed to take a set off the 24-time Grand Slam champion, before ultimately losing 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-2. Reflecting on his performance, Cobolli said, “I played him in Shanghai last year, and it was a disaster. I lost 6-1, 6-2 in 45 minutes because I was really nervous. This time at Wimbledon, I had more confidence.”
After their match, Djokovic praised Cobolli’s significant improvement and predicted a bright future for him. “I think I did a great thing at Wimbledon,” Cobolli stated. “I changed my game and my mindset and now I’m really happy to play tennis on this stage.”
Cobolli is currently ranked 17th in the world, a career high, and recently won his first two ATP titles in Romania and Germany. At Wimbledon, he began his campaign with victories over Beibit Zhukayev and Jack Pinnington Jones, and in the fourth round, he got past a former US Open champion.
This week, he is set to compete at the National Bank Open in Montreal, where he is seeded 13th. Cobolli began his tournament with a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory over Canadian Alexis Galarneau and is set to face Fabian Marozsan next.
