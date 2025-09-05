Flay and Williamson Celebrate Strong Bond Amid Relationship Updates

NEW YORK, NY — Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson continue to strengthen their relationship months after it was confirmed they were dating. The two Food Network stars, who began their romance earlier this year, appear to be thriving in both their personal and professional lives.

Flay celebrated Williamson’s recent 47th birthday, showcasing their connection on social media. Williamson shared a video from the celebration on Instagram, where she expressed gratitude for the birthday love she received. “Thank you for making me feel like the luckiest lady on earth,” she captioned the post.

In an interview from June, Flay emphasized how their shared passion for the restaurant industry enhances their bond. “We ask each other’s opinion about things that we’re doing food-wise or restaurant-wise or business-wise all the time,” he said. He described Williamson as not only his partner but also a best friend.

The duo is also collaborating professionally, with Flay hosting the upcoming season of “Top Chef” starting September 2, which features Williamson as one of the culinary Titans. They share a 13-year age difference, with Flay being 60 and Williamson celebrating her 47th birthday in August.

Flay’s romantic history includes three divorces and a daughter, Sophie, from his second marriage. Williamson was previously married to Nick Roberts and they share a son. The new couple’s partnership seems promising, highlighting both love and shared professional interests.