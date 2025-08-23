Fleetwood and Henley Share Lead at Tour Championship After Round Two

ATLANTA, Ga. — Tommy Fleetwood shot a remarkable 63 to tie American Russell Henley for the lead at 13 under par after the second round of the Tour Championship on Friday. Fleetwood’s eight birdies included a lone bogey on the 16th hole, where he left his approach short.

The 34-year-old Englishman is still seeking his first PGA Tour victory despite 44 top-10 finishes and two near wins this season. “All I can do is keep learning from my experiences,” Fleetwood said. He added, “I feel like I’ve played very well when in contention, but I haven’t finished things off yet.”

Henley had a solid performance too, carding a four-under 66, which was helped by back-to-back birdies at 17 and 18. “I love the Bermuda greens,” Henley shared. “From the fairway, you can attack. It’s great to perform well back home in Georgia.”

Cameron Young trails the duo, sitting at 11 under after the best round of the day, a dazzling 62 that featured six birdies on the back nine. Young’s recent form has been strong, including a victory at the Wyndham Championship.

Meanwhile, world number one Scottie Scheffler struggled, making three bogeys during his round of 69, putting him at eight under and five shots off the lead. Scheffler admitted to frustration with his performance. “It’s just one of those days where it seemed like I wasn’t getting rewarded for my efforts,” he said.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are currently at seven under, with Lowry making a historic birdie putt from over 97 feet on Friday. McIlroy, playing bogey-free, shot a 67.

As the leaderboard tightens, Fleetwood hopes to convert the lead into his first Tour victory, a feat he has yet to achieve despite his talents and multiple opportunities.