Sports
Fleetwood Leads Travelers Championship After Round 3
CROMWELL, Conn. — Tommy Fleetwood built a three-shot lead at the Travelers Championship after Round 3 on Saturday. The tournament, part of the 2025 PGA TOUR season, is taking place at TPC River Highlands, a par-70 course measuring 6,844 yards.
Fleetwood is leading with a score of 16-under par, closely followed by hometown favorite Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler struggled, finishing with a 72, including a triple bogey on the 16th hole, which marked his first since the 2024 BMW Championship.
“I had some bad breaks today, but I’m still in contention,” Scheffler said. He previously won last year’s championship with a score of 22-under after a playoff victory against Tom Kim.
Jason Day posted a 3-under 67 to sit at 11-under, five shots off the lead. Due to morning storms, the starting times for Round 4 will range from 10:55 a.m. to 12:56 p.m. The final group of Fleetwood, Bradley, and Henley is set to tee off at 12:56 p.m.
Golf fans can follow the event live on various ESPN platforms. PGA TOUR LIVE will provide exclusive coverage, starting at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.
