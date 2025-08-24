Entertainment
Fleetwood Mac Members Share Favorite Songs Beyond ‘Rumours’
London, UK – Fleetwood Mac, known for their iconic album “Rumours,” continues to inspire conversations about their extensive discography. Although “Rumours” remains a fan favorite, many of the band’s songs from various eras have unique appeal. To better understand the band’s diverse musical journey, we look at the favorite songs of the core members who created the celebrated work of the 1977 album.
Mick Fleetwood, the band’s drummer, has always expressed deep admiration for the band’s music. When asked about his favorites, he mentions tracks like “Dreams” and “Oh Well,” but his top pick is the energetic 1977 hit “The Chain.” Fleetwood enjoys performing it live, stating, “I love playing this song. It’s one of my favorites because I get to kick the hell out of my drums.” He appreciates its primal energy and the chance to unleash his rock ‘n’ roll spirit.
For Lindsey Buckingham, the album “Tusk” represents a significant departure from the expectations set by “Rumours.” He relishes the experimental sound of the titular track, stating, “I was very interested in confounding external expectations. Not just the song ‘Tusk,’ but the album is probably my favorite. It set me off on this alternative path that was a tightrope to walk between Fleetwood Mac and my solo work.” This mindset reflects the band’s evolution over time.
Christine McVie, who joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, shares a fond appreciation for “Man of the World” by Peter Green. She recalls being “awestruck” by Green’s impact on music and described him as a “superlative genius.” McVie’s admiration for this song highlights the band’s roots and their journey through various line-ups.
Stevie Nicks has a harder time selecting just one favorite due to her eclectic taste. However, she finds nostalgia in her song “Gypsy,” which takes her back to simpler times before the band’s turmoil. She reminisces, “So I’m back to the velvet underground,” a clothing store connected to her carefree days and musical influences.
While John McVie, the band’s bassist, did not specify his favorite, he is often associated with the iconic bassline of “The Chain.” This track holds special significance, as it combines contributions from several band members and builds anticipation for listeners, showcasing the collaborative spirit of Fleetwood Mac.
Each member brings a unique perspective to the band’s music, with their favorites reflecting a rich history that goes beyond the success of “Rumours.” This discussion emphasizes Fleetwood Mac’s lasting legacy in the music world.
Recent Posts
- Chris Pratt’s Audition for Guardians of the Galaxy Nearly Didn’t Happen
- Fleetwood Mac Members Share Favorite Songs Beyond ‘Rumours’
- Bills Set to Sign Veteran DT Jordan Phillips This Week
- Jorge Fossati Prepares Universitario for Classic Against Alianza Lima
- UAE’s Aayan Dadabhoy Qualifies for Curry Cup After Underrated Golf Tour Win
- Napheesa Collier Upgraded to Probable for Sunday Game Against Fever
- Svajda, Prizmic Shine in US Open Qualifying Matches
- AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 Set for Epic Showdown
- Brooke Henderson Shares Lead at CPKC Women’s Open with Stellar Performance
- SpaceX Dragon Cargo Mission Set for Launch to ISS on August 24
- Logan Paul’s WWE Punch Backfires, Sparks Social Media Frenzy
- Boca Juniors Hosts Banfield in Crucial Match Tonight
- Marina Erakovic Optimistic About Lulu Sun’s US Open Chances
- Canadians Nick Taylor and Corey Conners Compete at Tour Championship
- Golden State Valkyries Face Off Against Dallas Wings in Crucial WNBA Match
- Colton Underwood Teases Leap into Dancing With the Stars
- Adidas Signs Nebraska’s Harper Murray to NIL Deal
- Cal Raleigh Ties Home Run Record for Catchers with 48th Blast
- Cleveland Browns Face Quarterback Dilemma Ahead of Season Opener
- McNally Favored in US Open Match Against Teichmann