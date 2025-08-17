Entertainment
Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band Set for September 12 Concert
PUERTO DE MAZARRÓN, Spain – Live music fans can look forward to an exciting performance by the Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band on September 12. The show will take place at La Sal, starting at 8:30 PM.
La Sal is known for having the largest open-air terrace in the area, creating a perfect setting for enjoying a summer evening filled with live music. The venue regularly features live bands and DJs, drawing in both locals and visitors alike.
The Tribute Band will play some of Fleetwood Mac’s most cherished songs, providing fans a chance to experience the iconic rock band’s music through an energetic performance. Attendees can expect to sing along to classic hits that have stood the test of time.
Located at 11-12a Plaza de Muelle, La Sal combines a lively bar, restaurant, and music venue, making it a popular nighttime destination along the coast.
For more information or to reserve a table, interested individuals can reach out via email. Whether you are a lifelong Fleetwood Mac fan or simply seeking a fun evening out, this concert at La Sal promises to be an event worth attending.
