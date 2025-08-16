Health
Flesh-Eating Bacteria Detected in Cape Cod Swimmer
FALMOUTH, Massachusetts — Health officials are alerting the public after a swimmer in Cape Cod contracted a rare but dangerous infection caused by Vibrio vulnificus bacteria. This case was reported on August 8, 2025, at Old Silver Beach in Falmouth, where the swimmer had an exposed wound.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health stated that Vibrio vulnificus is commonly found in warmer waters, particularly in Gulf Coast states. Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein emphasized that people with open wounds or compromised immune systems should take extra precautions when swimming or consuming shellfish.
“Anyone exposed to the bacteria can develop an infection, and those with liver disease, cancer, or other chronic conditions face a higher risk of severe illness,” Goldstein said. Symptoms can include fever, chills, and redness around the wound.
Dr. Shira Doron from Tufts Medical Center warned that infections can spread quickly and may lead to necrotizing fasciitis, also known as ‘flesh-eating disease.’ “A small cut or scrape can allow the bacteria to enter the body and cause serious complications,” she explained.
There have been a total of seven confirmed cases of Vibrio vulnificus in Massachusetts over the past several years, with four of those likely contracted within the state. Although officials reassured that Old Silver Beach remains open, they are urging caution.
“By taking a few simple precautions, residents and visitors can continue to enjoy our beaches safely,” said Scott McGann, health agent for Falmouth. Those planning to swim should cover any open wounds with waterproof bandages and monitor for symptoms after exposure.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that about 1 in 5 people with Vibrio vulnificus infections may die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill. Most infections occur between May and October when water temperatures rise.
According to the CDC, infections often originate from eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters, which can harbor the bacteria. Public health officials maintain that the risk of severe illness remains low for healthy individuals, but awareness is crucial for those more vulnerable.
