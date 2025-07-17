Flesh-Eating Bacteria Kills Four in Florida: Eleven Infected

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Eleven people have contracted Vibrio vulnificus, a dangerous bacterium commonly referred to as flesh-eating bacteria, with four of them succumbing to the illness in 2025, as reported by the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) on July 11.

The reported deaths occurred in Bay, Broward, Hillsborough, and St. Johns counties. Vibrio vulnificus resides in brackish seawater and can infect individuals through open wounds or by consuming raw or undercooked seafood.

Officials at the FDOH did not disclose the specific sources of the infection or the new cases. Once contracted, Vibrio vulnificus can lead to severe skin and soft tissue deterioration, sometimes necessitating limb amputation. The infection has a high fatality rate, and without treatment, it can result in death within a few days.

In 2024, Florida reported a record of 82 cases of Vibrio vulnificus and 19 deaths, largely attributed to flooding caused by hurricanes Helene and Milton. The bacteria thrive in warm, saltwater environments, particularly when freshwater from rivers or lakes mixes with seawater.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths from Vibrio infections are reported annually across the U.S. Between 2008 and 2025, 178 fatalities in Florida have been attributed to Vibrio vulnificus.

Infections typically exhibit symptoms such as fever, pain, swelling, and warmth around the infected areas. Those with compromised immune systems or chronic liver disease face higher risks. The FDOH stresses that anyone who experiences severe symptoms after exposure to floodwaters or shellfish should seek medical attention immediately.

The CDC advises against entering warm, brackish water if cuts or scrapes are present and recommends cooking seafood thoroughly to eliminate potential bacteria. The department underlines the importance of protective measures, especially for vulnerable populations.