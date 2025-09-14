Business
Flex CEO Details Missile Incident at Ukraine Facility
Park City, Utah — Flex CEO Revathi Advaithi described a harrowing experience when her company’s facility in Ukraine was struck by a missile in late August. Speaking at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech gathering, Advaithi recalled receiving the news via text at 10 p.m. that night.
Initially suspecting it was a prank, Advaithi quickly learned the reality of the situation. Flex’s facility in Mukachevo, located in western Ukraine, was not typically near zones of military activity due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Thanks to emergency protocols, Flex successfully evacuated 600 workers within seven minutes.
Although several employees and contractors suffered injuries, no fatalities were reported. Advaithi noted the local team had bomb shelters prepared, which helped ensure everyone’s safety. “We want to make sure that awesome team in Ukraine gets a chance,” she stated, emphasizing her commitment to rebuilding the facility, which accounted for 1% of Flex’s revenue.
Advaithi was recognized this year on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women list for her leadership and efforts in transforming Flex within the manufacturing sector. “This is the role of every CEO,” she commented. “You never know what’s going to come in the next minute and the next day.”
In addition to unexpected missile strikes, Advaithi is navigating various challenges in her role. She successfully pivoted Flex into the energy sector, developing advanced cooling and computing solutions for data centers. As the CEO of over 100,000 employees worldwide, she is also focused on reskilling workers in manufacturing positions.
Advaithi voiced her opinions on the previous U.S. administration’s attempts to revitalize manufacturing in the U.S., stating, “cell phones will never be made here” while advocating for a higher-skilled workforce. Furthermore, she shared her personal journey of battling breast cancer and her desire to encourage more women to enter manufacturing. “It’s going to take a lot of work,” she said, recognizing that progress won’t come solely from directives within the C-suite.
Recent Posts
- Nicaragua Blocks Entry to International Content Creators Amid Increased Repression
- Cameroon’s Services Sector Fuels Economic Growth in 2025
- Tadej Pogacar Aims for Double Win in Quebec Cycling Races
- Lizzo Stuns at New York Fashion Week in Sheer Ensemble
- Ben Rortvedt Shines as Dodgers’ Backup Catcher Amid Challenges
- Suspect Tyler Robinson Jokes Online After Charlie Kirk’s Shooting
- Two Minnesota Men Charged With Financing Violence in Cameroon
- Upcoming Changes to College Football Schedule Announced
- Flex CEO Details Missile Incident at Ukraine Facility
- Timothée Chalamet Stars in Eye-Catching Cash App Commercial
- Jude Law and Jason Bateman Star in ‘Black Rabbit’ Drama
- Judge Blocks Deportation of Guatemalan Migrant Children Amid Legal Challenges
- América and Chivas Set for Clásico Nacional Showdown
- Injuries Plague Iowa Hawkeyes During Game Against UMass
- Commerce Secretary Critiques Musk’s Leadership at Government Efficiency Department
- Loons and San Diego Clash in MLS Showdown
- Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Debuts at TIFF
- Duke Returns to Tulane Stadium for Showdown with Familiar Faces
- Nacional Faces Leopardo in Critical Match Amid Player Injuries
- Phillies Sweep Mets, Duran Shines in Game Finale