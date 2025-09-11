Flight 93 Memorial Sees High Visitation Ahead of 24th 9/11 Remembrance

STONY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Flight 93 National Memorial is preparing for the 24th observance of the September 11 attack, with visitation numbers reflecting a significant interest in the site. Since its completion, the memorial has grown in popularity, seeing an average annual visitation of just under 375,000 people between 2021 and 2024, according to National Park Service statistics.

Site superintendent Stephen Clark remarked, “The numbers are rising, and I still think that the story of Flight 93 has yet to be told.” The memorial honors the bravery of the 40 passengers and crew members aboard United Flight 93, which crashed in a field after being hijacked during the attacks in 2001.

This year’s Moment of Remembrance honors the heroes who fought back against the hijackers. The memorial marks the location where Flight 93 was the only hijacked plane that did not reach its target, believed to be the U.S. Capitol.

Clark anticipates strong attendance for next year’s 25th observance, scheduled for a Friday. About 15,000 people visited during the 20th anniversary weekend in 2021, and September 2021 saw close to 94,000 visitors throughout the month.

The memorial’s annual visitation peaked in 2021 with approximately 425,000 visitors. Over recent years, the visitorship has remained strong, with nearly 350,000 recorded in 2024. Clark attributes this ongoing interest to the memorial’s growth and educational efforts.

Donna Gibson, executive director of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, hopes to engage younger generations with the site’s history. This year, the organization expanded free livestream programs led by park rangers for students globally, working to connect them with their heroes’ stories.

“That number has not decreased at all,” Gibson stated, referring to the annual visits from students. The Friends of Flight 93 also hosted successful fundraising events, such as the recent Heroes’ Walk.

As awareness continues to grow, Clark shared how social media plays a role in attracting visitors, with videos shared by New York City police Officer Austin Glickman reaching over a million views on platforms like TikTok.

“It’s vital that these stories are told so we remember the sacrifices made,” Clark said, emphasizing the importance of outreach and education, particularly as the years pass.