Flo Rida Joins Country Music Scene with New Collaboration

Nashville, Tennessee — Country music is witnessing a surprising crossover as rapper Flo Rida enters the scene with his latest single, “Carrying the Club.” The song, which features collaborations with Cooper Alan and Shaylen, samples George Strait’s classic hit “Carrying Your Love With Me” from 1997.

Flo Rida, famous for hits like “Right Round” and “Whistle,” has not released a full album in over a decade but is making waves with this new track. In “Carrying the Club,” he raps about taking the party atmosphere from Miami to Nashville, incorporating playful lyrics like, “I’m carrying the club with me / Down on Broadway where they do-si-do.”

Teasing the collaboration on TikTok, Alan expressed his excitement, saying, “Grew up listening to Flo all the time. The bangers have never stopped through the years.” Reactions online have been mixed, with one user commenting, “Flo Rida and Cooper Alan making a song was not on my bingo card for 2025 but I’m all for it.” Others expressed skepticism, calling it “elder abuse on George Strait” and questioning the blend of genres.

This isn’t Flo Rida’s first venture into country music. In 2022, he collaborated with Walker Hayes for “High Heels” and worked with Jimmie Allen on “No Bad Days.” His ability to blend hip-hop with country influences reflects a growing trend of genre-crossing in the music industry.

With “Carrying the Club,” Flo Rida marks his place in Nashville, continuing to evolve his musical journey while generating buzz among fans across genres.