Flood Restoration Industry Sees Record Growth Amid Increasing Disasters

AUSTIN, Texas — The flood restoration industry is booming as natural disasters become more frequent across the United States. In 2025, the market has reached a valuation of $7.1 billion, a reflection of the surging demand for restoration services.

The devastation caused by floods is prompting companies to expand rapidly. The Central Texas floods in November 2025 resulted in damages estimated between $18 billion and $22 billion, illustrating the severe impact of recent weather patterns. According to research from Mordor Intelligence, floods now account for 35% to 40% of all weather-related disasters globally.

This increased frequency of disasters keeps restoration contractors busy, as they must respond quickly to damage affecting both homes and businesses. Major companies are recognizing this opportunity. ATI Restoration, one of the largest firms in the industry, announced plans for substantial expansion in early 2025, particularly targeting residential properties at high risk of flooding.

PuroClean also announced growth initiatives, expanding its franchise network to about 500 locations by February 2025, with further plans for acceleration. These franchise models enable rapid scaling in markets with high disaster risks.

Current metrics indicate a robust market outlook. Experts project the restoration sector will grow from $7.1 billion in 2025 to $55.53 billion globally by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.28% from 2025 to 2030. The insurance restoration revenue alone is expected to exceed $4 billion in 2025.

The Restoration Industry Trends report shows that more than half of contractors expect revenue growth in water damage and remediation work. The factor driving this growth includes a rise in insurance claims and the recognition of intensified climate patterns.

“More than half of contractors anticipated revenue growth from property restoration and remediation work going into 2025,” said a report from R&R Magazine.

Industry forecasts are optimistic, projecting continued growth, especially in the water damage restoration segment, which is expected to grow at an average rate of 8%, outpacing other market segments. As climate change, aging infrastructure, and urban expansion in flood-prone areas drive future demand, companies positioning themselves for growth may capture a significant share of the restoration market.