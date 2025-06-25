Flood Warning Issued as Des Moines Faces Flash Flooding

DES MOINES, Iowa — A flood warning is in effect for parts of central Iowa, including Polk and Dallas Counties, due to significant rainfall leading to flash flooding. The National Weather Service issued the warning Wednesday morning as forecasters predict continued rising water levels.

Heavy showers overnight resulted in rainfall totals reaching nearly six inches in some areas. Streets across the Des Moines metro have been impacted, and several roads have been closed due to standing water. East Euclid Avenue near I-235 experienced substantial flooding, trapping vehicles in the water.

City officials have already closed two popular trails in Des Moines: the Walnut Creek Trail from Center Street to the Grand Avenue Bridge, and the Bill Riley Trail from the Walnut Creek Connector to Water Works Park. City staff are monitoring river levels closely, and additional trail closures may occur as conditions worsen.

“We encourage everyone to be cautious, stay away from flooded areas, and heed all barricades,” said a spokesperson from the National Weather Service. “If you encounter water on the roadway, Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Locations along Walnut Creek in Windsor Heights are especially concerning. KCCI reporter Todd Magel noted that the creek is running high and fast, with water bubbling up from the ground as stormwater overflows from the roadways.

In addition to trail closures, a flash flood warning remains active for several counties west of Des Moines, including Dallas, Madison, and Union counties. Motorists in these areas should remain vigilant and avoid driving through water-logged intersections.

As the precipitation continues to raise river levels, residents are urged to stay updated on water conditions and prepare for potential further flooding and trail closures.