Flood Watch Issued as Tropical System Approaches Gulf Coast

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — A flood watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi as a tropical disturbance in the Gulf starts to bring heavy rain to the region. The watch began on July 16, 2025, and is expected to last until Friday or Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center reports that the tropical system has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression. If it strengthens sufficiently, it will be named Tropical Storm Dexter. Regardless of its classification, heavy rainfall is anticipated in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The National Weather Service has warned that rainfall totals could reach three to six inches, with localized totals potentially topping 10 to 15 inches due to multiple rounds of storms. New Orleans officials, including Mayor LaToya Cantrell, have prepared by delivering 8,000 sandbags, with an additional 50,000 sandbags on the way. “We deliver and get the job done,” said Cantrell in a news conference.

Out of caution, city buildings in New Orleans will close on Thursday. As the Gulf Coast braces for rain, the Northeast is preparing for further storms. Areas that experienced flooding earlier this week are under flood watches again, including parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia.

Storms in the Northeast may deliver heavy downpours, with rainfall rates of up to three inches per hour possible. Following recent storms, additional flash flooding remains a concern. In the Midwest, a tornado watch has been issued for Wisconsin, with possible hail and wind gusts reaching up to 70 mph.

As the tropical system approaches, forecasters predict significant rainfall and the possibility of flooding along the Gulf Coast. Daytona Beach, Florida, has already felt the impact, reporting 2.25 inches of rain on Tuesday, breaking a daily record. The threat of flooding rain is projected to rise throughout the week.

By Thursday, southeastern Louisiana, including New Orleans, is at a Level 2 out of 4 risk for flooding, which could escalate further into the weekend. The extent of rain and flooding will depend on the storm’s strength and movement, which remains uncertain in the days ahead.