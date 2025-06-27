Flood Watch Issued as Thunderstorms Loom in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – A flood watch has been issued for all of Western Pennsylvania as high heat and humidity continues to pose risks. The National Weather Service also announced a flash flood warning in Washington County until 9 p.m. and in Allegheny County until 10:30 p.m. The steamy conditions are expected to trigger isolated thunderstorms this evening.

All counties in Western Pennsylvania will remain under flood watch until midnight Saturday. Excessive rainfall could lead to flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas prone to flooding. Urban regions may also experience flooding due to poor drainage systems.

The Pittsburgh area is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. today, with heat indices expected to reach the upper 90s, particularly in valley and urban areas. Residents are advised to limit strenuous activities in direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and check on neighbors.

As is typical for summer, the combination of heat and humidity is resulting in the potential for isolated thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threats associated. The storms could also bring hail and localized flash flooding.

Looking ahead to Saturday, while isolated storms are still a possibility, a cold front is predicted to pass around lunchtime, leading to a drier evening. Any storms that develop may still deliver heavy rain and strong winds. Sunday is expected to bring drier, less humid weather as summer continues into July.

TODAY: Impact day with sun and clouds mixed, a few afternoon storms likely. High: 90°, low: 70°.

SATURDAY: Impact day continued with isolated afternoon storms, partly cloudy. High: 85°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with patchy morning fog, less humidity. High: 88°.