Flood Watches Issued as Tropical System Affects South Florida

MIAMI, Fla. — A tropical system moving through Florida has prompted flood watches in Miami and Broward Counties, effective until 11 p.m. Monday. Residents across South Florida, from Miami to Hialeah and Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton, are experiencing heavy downpours as the storm progresses.

The National Weather Service in Miami forecasts that the region could receive between one to three inches of rain from Monday through Thursday morning. Some areas may see even higher amounts, with worst-case scenarios estimating up to five to seven inches of rainfall.

As South Florida braces for the worst, a 75% chance of storms is expected during this three-day span. Meteorologists are working to determine when drier air will finally move back into the area following this relentless rain.

According to the forecast, conditions are expected to improve by Wednesday night, with the rain chance dropping to 30% between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. The most significant relief is anticipated Friday and Saturday nights, when rain chances are predicted to be around 10%.

Looking specifically at the Thursday forecast, lingering rains may keep the rain chances at 58% from 9 a.m. to noon, tapering off to 41% by afternoon rush hour. By 9 p.m., the chance for rainfall is expected to narrow to about 13%.

For the upcoming weekend, Friday and Saturday will likely see less than a 30% chance of rain during the day with dry conditions in the evenings. However, on Sunday, the rain chance will remain around 30%, increasing to 40% between 3 and 6 p.m.