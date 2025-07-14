Floodgate Operations Begin on Highland Lakes Amid Storm Warnings

AUSTIN, Texas — Floodgate operations started on the Highland Lakes Sunday morning due to rising water levels from recent rains. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) is taking action as forecasters predict more flash flooding in the Hill Country.

By 8:50 a.m., the LCRA had opened one floodgate at Wirtz Dam at Lake LBJ to manage the increased runoff. At 10 a.m., multiple floodgates were also opened at Starcke Dam at Lake Marble Falls to address storm runoff from the Llano River.

Heavy overnight rains caused the Llano River and its tributaries to rise significantly. The LCRA explained that the runoff will be directed downstream from Lake LBJ to Lake Marble Falls, and then into Lake Travis.

“Flows below the dams will be fast and water levels will be higher than usual,” the LCRA warned. “Take action to protect people and property that may be affected.”

As inflows from the weekend rain move toward Lake Buchanan, the LCRA indicated that it might need to open one or more floodgates at Buchanan Dam on Monday.

A ban on recreational activities is currently in effect for parts of Lake Travis. This closure affects only areas upstream from mile marker 36 and above Sandy Creek Park. The ban does not impact commercial operators or emergency personnel.