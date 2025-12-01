JAKARTA, Indonesia — Deadly floods continued to impact Southeast Asia this week, with mudslides and severe weather hitting Indonesia, Thailand, and nearby nations. The region has suffered from relentless rainfall leading to evacuations and property damage.

In Indonesia, heavy rains caused landslides that buried homes and blocked roads, making rescue efforts challenging. Authorities reported several fatalities, with rescue teams working tirelessly to locate those missing.

“We are doing everything we can to assist communities affected by these floods,” said a spokesperson for the Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency, urging people in high-risk areas to evacuate. Schools and businesses were closed in several provinces as assessments began on the extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, in Thailand, floods engulfed entire regions, leading to warnings from local officials about potential diseases stemming from contaminated water. Many villages were isolated, and emergency services are battling to reach those in urgent need of help.

While Asia is grappling with flooding, Europe is feeling the first signs of winter, especially in Germany where temperatures have begun to drop. Autumn leaves have fallen, and the colder weather is prompting migration of birds through New Mexico, showcasing nature’s cycles.

As the severe weather persists, international organizations are monitoring the situation closely and standing by to assist with relief efforts.