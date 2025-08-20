Entertainment
Florence + the Machine Announces New Album ‘Everybody Scream’ Releasing This Halloween
LOS ANGELES, CA – Florence Welch has revealed the title track of her upcoming album, “Everybody Scream,” set to release on October 31, 2025, just in time for Halloween. The dramatic single, accompanied by a music video directed by Autumn de Wilde, showcases Welch’s energetic artistry and theatrical style.
Welch confirmed the album’s details on social media, sharing the record’s artwork and announcing that pre-orders are now available. The sixth studio album features 12 new tracks, but the complete tracklist has yet to be released.
Collaborating with notable producers and musicians, including Idles‘ Mark Bowen and Aaron Dessner of The National, Welch worked on the album over the past two years. The single “Everybody Scream” also includes contributions from producer James Ford and multi-instrumentalist James McAlister.
Additionally, the video released has sparked excitement among fans. In it, Welch can be seen furiously digging a pit, giving insight into the intense energy of both the song and the visuals.
Fans have eagerly anticipated new music since Welch’s last album, “Dance Fever,” which reached No. 1 in the U.K. and No. 7 on the Billboard 200. As the music industry awaits the full album’s release, there’s already speculation surrounding its themes and sound.
Earlier this year, Welch featured on Taylor Swift’s album and The Weeknd’s latest project. In more recent social media posts, she shared glimpses of her creative journey, including studio sessions and visual teasers that hint at the next chapter in her musical evolution.
“Everybody Scream” is described as chaotic and wild, maintaining the eclectic mix of styles Florence + the Machine are known for. With growing anticipation, fans can expect a strikingly vibrant and emotional experience from her latest work.
