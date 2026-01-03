Florence Pugh Celebrates 30th Birthday Amid Career Highlights

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Florence Pugh turns 30 years old today, January 3, 2026. Known for her impactful performances, Pugh first gained broad recognition in 2019 with roles in films such as ‘Midsommar‘ and ‘Little Women.’

Pugh continues to make waves in the film industry, especially among Marvel fans. She is best known for her portrayal of Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff‘s adoptive sister, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Pugh debuted the character in 2021’s ‘Black Widow‘ and has since appeared in ‘Hawkeye,’ ‘Marvel Zombies,’ and the upcoming ‘Thunderbolts.’

Looking ahead, fans can anticipate her return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday‘ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’

Pugh’s journey has seen her evolve into a formidable talent in Hollywood. She has collected numerous accolades and praise for her varied roles across genres. As she celebrates this milestone birthday, her career continues to rise, promising further exciting projects in the near future.