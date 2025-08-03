Florence Pugh and Finn Cole Rumored to Be Engaged After Years of Friendship

London, England — Actress Florence Pugh is reportedly engaged to fellow actor Finn Cole, with sources telling The Sun that the couple has “found something special” in each other.

Whispers of their romance began last September when the pair was seen leaving a post-event gathering for The Perfect. Although both stars have kept their relationship private, those close to them suggest they have blossomed as a couple.

Pugh, known for her role in Black Widow, and Cole, recognized for Peaky Blinders, first began their bond while working together on the film Midsommar in 2019. However, engagement rumors didn’t start gaining traction until late 2024, after the two were spotted at various events together.

A September feature in Vogue highlighted Pugh’s admissions about dating but left her partner unnamed. By April 2025, Cole was seen accompanying Pugh’s family at the Thunderbolts premiere, where he shared moments from the evening on social media. Pugh further fueled speculation by responding to his post with a “melting face” emoji.

Pugh has opened up about her personal journey, expressing in a Vogue cover story her desire to embrace a relationship that evolves slowly without rushing. In another interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, she shared her yearning for “safety, family, and authenticity,” marking a shift from her chaotic past relationships.

The actress previously dated Zach Braff from 2019 to 2022 and was briefly linked to photographer Charlie Gooch in 2023. As the engagement rumors continue to circulate, fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation from the couple.