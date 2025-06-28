Florence Pugh Stuns in Tailored Suit at London Cocktail Party

LONDON, England — Florence Pugh showed off her unique style at a cocktail party on Thursday celebrating Stuart Vevers, Creative Director of Coach, who was honored with an OBE.

Pugh, known for her bold fashion choices, wore a navy pinstripe three-piece suit by Coach that stood out from her usual voluminous gowns and tough leather outfits. She added her own twist by pairing the suit with a crop top instead of a conventional shirt, showcasing a playful yet semi-formal look.

The actress accessorized with a delicate body chain, a classic Coach handbag, and beige sandals. Her signature nose ring completed the ensemble, reinforcing her reputation for blending sophistication with a cool-girl edge.

“Florence always brings her own style to every event,” a fashion expert said. “Even a tailored suit can be turned into a show-stopping outfit in her hands.”

The event, which attracted many notable figures in the fashion industry, focused on celebrating Vevers’ contributions to design and style.

Pugh’s appearance showcases her ability to flip traditional looks and make them her own, reminding everyone why she is considered a fashion icon.