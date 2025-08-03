Entertainment
Florence Pugh Turns Down Key Role in HBO’s The Last of Us
OXFORD, England – Actress Florence Pugh reportedly declined a major role in HBO‘s hit series The Last of Us. The British star, known for her performances in films such as Little Women and Oppenheimer, turned down the pivotal role of Abby for the show’s upcoming season, according to insider Daniel Richtman.
Pugh, 29, has garnered attention for her diverse range of roles including recent projects like Marvel’s Thunderbolts, where she reprises her character Yelena Belova. Last month, it was revealed that she is also being considered as a contender for the next James Bond movie, raising her profile in Hollywood.
<p“At one point, Florence Pugh was in talks to play Abby in HBO's The Last of Us show,” Richtman said. “I know this for a fact, I know someone in her camp.”
Despite the buzz surrounding The Last of Us, Ms. Pugh appeared to prioritize her other commitments. Her other films include Dune: Part Two, set to release in 2024, and she has built a reputation in indie and blockbuster films alike.
Pugh’s collaboration with director Denis Villeneuve on Dune has led to speculation about her potential future in the Bond franchise, especially as he prepares to direct the next installment. Fans eagerly await developments on both her career and the future of The Last of Us.
