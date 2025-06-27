Florence Pugh and Will Poulter Reunite at OBE Ceremony

London, England – Actors Florence Pugh and Will Poulter were seen together again on June 26, 2025, sparking memories of their friendship. The two attended a celebration for Jonathan Vevers, creative director at Coach, who received an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) honor at Buckingham Palace.

Pugh and Poulter, longtime friends, were seen chatting with fellow actor and actress from ‘Heartstopper‘ and ‘Doctor Who‘ during the event. Their appearance together comes three years after they addressed rumors about their dating life.

In May 2022, the two were spotted in Ibiza, Spain, which led to speculation about a romantic relationship. Pugh took to Instagram to clarify, stating, “No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise.”

The recent event in London showcased their friendship, and fans are excited to see them together once again.