Entertainment
Florence Welch Sparks Speculation of New Music with Cryptic Video
London, England – Florence Welch, the lead singer of Florence + the Machine, stirred excitement among fans on Monday morning by posting a cryptic video on social media. In the video, Welch is seen in a striking red dress and heels, digging a hole with a dagger while yelling into it three times.
This unusual display has led many fans to wonder if new music from the band is on the way. Comments flooded in, with one follower simply stating, ‘Girl, same,’ showcasing the relatable nature of her actions.
If new music is indeed coming, it would be the first release from the group since their fifth album, ‘Dance Fever,’ which was released in 2022 after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The album included popular tracks like ‘King‘ and ‘My Love‘ and was followed by a ‘Complete Edition’ release the next year. The band toured extensively in 2022 and 2023 in support of the album.
In May, Welch reflected on ‘Dance Fever’ during a video where she sang ‘Girls Against God.’ She remarked, ‘It’s good to be alive crying into cereal at midnight,’ recalling how the album was a ‘pandemic fever dream record’ focused on themes of past and present plagues.
Since ‘Dance Fever,’ the band has also released a live version of ‘Symphony of Lungs’ for the BBC Proms and a remix of ‘Say My Name’ with Morgan Seatree.
