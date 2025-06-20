Florian Wirtz Completes Record Transfer to Liverpool FC

LIVERPOOL, England — Florian Wirtz has officially signed with Liverpool FC from Bayer Leverkusen for a staggering transfer fee that could reach up to 150 million euros, making him the most expensive German football player in history. The announcement was made on Friday after Wirtz completed his medical examinations in England.

The 22-year-old expressed his excitement about the move, stating, “I am very happy and very proud. Now it has finally happened, and I have waited a long time for this.” While the exact length of his contract was not disclosed, it is understood to be a long-term deal.

Wirtz’s previous contract with Leverkusen was set to last until the summer of 2027. The transfer fee paid by Liverpool marks the highest sale in Leverkusen’s history. Reports indicate that this financial agreement includes base and potential performance-related bonuses, solidifying Wirtz’s status as one of the most important signings in the Premier League this season.

Wirtz is seen as a vital addition to Liverpool’s offensive lineup under coach Arne Slot, reportedly set to earn around 20 million euros annually. Prior to the signing, Wirtz was rumored to be a target for other clubs, including Bayern Munich, but he ultimately chose Liverpool for the clear opportunity of playing in a more prominent role.

Wirtz previously rose to fame at Leverkusen, where he played a crucial role in their recent successes, including winning the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles. In total, he has made 140 Bundesliga appearances, scoring 35 goals and showcasing his talent with the German national team in 31 matches, contributing to 7 goals.

The considerable transfer fee indicates high expectations for Wirtz in Liverpool’s highly competitive environment. He will be expected to adapt quickly to the Premier League’s physical style and meet the demands of performance expected at a club of Liverpool’s stature.

As Wirtz embarks on this new chapter in his career, he joins a squad featuring stars such as Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, which could provide him with the support needed to thrive. Liverpool fans eagerly await to see how the young talent will impact their team’s prospects this coming season.