Florian Wirtz Named Germany’s Footballer of the Year

Berlin, Germany — National player Florian Wirtz has been named Germany’s Footballer of the Year for the first time in his career. The award, presented by the sports magazine “kicker,” came shortly after Wirtz’s high-profile transfer from Bayer 04 Leverkusen to FC Liverpool.

Wirtz, 22, received considerable recognition for his impressive performance in the 2024/25 season, where he scored 24 points. He triumphed in the voting against French player Michael Olise of Bayern Munich and Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart. Wirtz commented, “I am aware that there is still a lot of work ahead of me to meet the expectations that come with an award like this.”

The vote saw participation from 633 members of the German Sports Journalists Association (VDS), with Wirtz securing a total of 191 votes—notably 110 more than his nearest competitor, Olise, who received 81 votes.

In a surprising turn, Julian Schuster, 40, was awarded Trainer of the Year. After taking over from renowned coach Christian Streich, Schuster successfully led his team to qualify for the Europa League in his first season. Schuster emphasized the importance of teamwork, stating, “Individual awards in football reflect the performance of the team, especially in Freiburg. We have all worked outstandingly together from day one.”

Among the female winners, two players shared the honor. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, 34, and injured DFB captain Giulia Gwinn, 26, each received the title this year. Berger expressed her enthusiasm for Gwinn’s win, saying, “Giulia not only excels on the field but off it as well. Many would have left after such a severe injury, but she helped and supported us by putting her feelings aside. That shows true greatness.” Gwinn had sustained a serious knee injury in Germany’s first European Championship match against Poland.

Wirtz concluded by stating that this title serves as a significant motivation for his future endeavors. He extended his gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and staff at both Bayer 04 Leverkusen and the national team.