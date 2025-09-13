Sports
Florida Atlantic Owls Take on Florida International Panthers in Week 3 Clash
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Atlantic Owls will face the Florida International Panthers during Week 3 of the college football season at Pitbull Stadium this Saturday.
Florida International, currently at 1-1, kicked off their season with a win against Bethune-Cookman. However, they struggled in their second game, suffering a 34-0 loss to Penn State. In that game, quarterback Keyone Jenkins faced heavy pressure, limiting their offensive performance as they failed to establish a strong rushing attack.
On the other hand, Florida Atlantic also holds a 1-1 record. After a tough opening game against Maryland, where they lost 39-7, they bounced back in Week 2 with a dominant 56-14 victory over Florida A&M. Quarterback Caden Veltkamp excelled in that matchup, passing for 309 yards and five touchdowns while the team rushed for 193 yards.
This game is set up to be an exciting matchup for fans of college football. With both teams looking for momentum, the stakes are high for this in-state rivalry. Fans can catch the action on ESPN, which has launched a new streaming service, offering extensive sports coverage.
ESPN’s service features a variety of channels, providing sports enthusiasts with options for following multiple events. Regional restrictions may apply for streaming.
Recent Posts
- Florida Atlantic Owls Take on Florida International Panthers in Week 3 Clash
- Estudiantes and River Plate Clash in Crucial Copa Libertadores Showdown
- Marshall Hosts Eastern Kentucky in Thankful for Heroes Game
- Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives’ Set for Second Season with Original Cast
- Mets Bet on Young Pitchers Amid Playoff Push
- Young Advocates Lead Efforts to Combat Food Waste and Hunger
- Santiago Luna Debuts in UFC Against Quang Le on September 13
- Chelsea’s Estêvão Misses Premier League Match Against Brentford
- New England Patriots Boost Roster Ahead of Key Game Against Dolphins
- Texas Longhorns Face Injury Concerns After UTEP Game
- Mississippi State Looks to Start Season 3-0 Against FCS Opponent
- Football Brothers Conor and Josh Gallagher Flip the Script
- Barbara Eden Reflects on Iconic Role in ‘I Dream of Jeannie’
- Palmeiras Hosts Internacional in Crucial Brasileirão Match
- Emmy-Nominated Actress Polly Holliday Dies at 88
- Claudio Puelles Set for Confident Return at Noche UFC
- UFC Fighters Criticize Kelvin Gastelum for Recent Weight Miss
- Atlético de Madrid Defeats Villarreal 2-0 in LaLiga Match
- Liberty Flames Set to Face Bowling Green Falcons in College Football Showdown
- Joaquim Silva Predicts Complicated Fight for Arman Tsarukyan Against Topuria