BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Atlantic Owls will face the Florida International Panthers during Week 3 of the college football season at Pitbull Stadium this Saturday.

Florida International, currently at 1-1, kicked off their season with a win against Bethune-Cookman. However, they struggled in their second game, suffering a 34-0 loss to Penn State. In that game, quarterback Keyone Jenkins faced heavy pressure, limiting their offensive performance as they failed to establish a strong rushing attack.

On the other hand, Florida Atlantic also holds a 1-1 record. After a tough opening game against Maryland, where they lost 39-7, they bounced back in Week 2 with a dominant 56-14 victory over Florida A&M. Quarterback Caden Veltkamp excelled in that matchup, passing for 309 yards and five touchdowns while the team rushed for 193 yards.

This game is set up to be an exciting matchup for fans of college football. With both teams looking for momentum, the stakes are high for this in-state rivalry. Fans can catch the action on ESPN, which has launched a new streaming service, offering extensive sports coverage.

ESPN’s service features a variety of channels, providing sports enthusiasts with options for following multiple events. Regional restrictions may apply for streaming.