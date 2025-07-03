Florida Attorneys Earn Super Lawyers Recognition for 2025

BRADENTON, Fla. — Goldman Babboni Fernandez Murphy & Walsh announced that Attorney Danny Murphy has again been named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition emphasizes Murphy’s commitment to representing individuals and families injured in serious accidents across Manatee County.

“Being named a Rising Star for four years in a row is no small feat,” said a senior partner at the firm. “Danny’s dedication to his clients in the Manatee area is exceptional. He puts in the hard work, knows the local courts inside and out, and fights for the justice his clients deserve.”

The Super Lawyers Rising Stars list honors only 2.5% of attorneys in Florida under age 40 or in practice for 10 years or less. It considers peer nominations, professional achievements, and independent evaluations. Murphy’s selection reaffirms his ability to advocate for accident victims.

In addition to Murphy’s recognition, Attorney Stephen Fernandez has also been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers list for 2025. This acknowledgment reflects his extensive legal experience and success in fighting for clients in Sarasota and across Florida’s Suncoast.

“Stephen’s consistent recognition by Super Lawyers is no surprise to anyone who’s seen him fight for his clients,” said a law partner. “His 2025 Super Lawyers selection is a well-earned honor and a reflection of his continued impact on the Sarasota community.”

With over two decades of legal experience, Fernandez is known for his relentless advocacy in various legal matters, including catastrophic crashes and insurance disputes. His numerous accolades include being named among the Top 40 Under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers Organization.

Fernandez holds a “Superb” rating and is actively involved in professional organizations such as the Florida Justice Association and the American Association for Justice. He also contributes to the Sarasota community through volunteer work with nonprofits like Sarasota Bay Watch.

Both Murphy and Fernandez are dedicated to the firm’s mission of providing expert legal representation while ensuring their clients receive the justice they deserve. Their accolades testify to their hard work and commitment to the communities they serve.