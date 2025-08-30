Sports
Florida College Football Season Kicks Off This Weekend
FLORIDA — College football fans in Florida are set for an exciting weekend as the season kicks off. All major Florida teams will be in action, with at least one game scheduled each day of the holiday weekend.
USF opens the weekend at home, facing preseason No. 25 Boise State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. UCF follows, hosting Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. the same day.
Saturday will feature highly anticipated matchups, including Florida State hosting No. 8 Alabama. On Sunday, the preseason No. 10 Miami Hurricanes will take on preseason No. 6 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Friday is set for Bethune-Cookman against Florida International at 7 p.m.
The Florida Gators will tackle Long Island University at home on Saturday at 7 p.m., alongside games featuring Florida A&M against Howard and Stetson facing Webber International.
This season poses a tough challenge for the Gators, who will compete against seven teams ranked in the preseason Top 25, including Texas, Georgia, and LSU. A strong showing could positively influence their standing with the College Football Playoff Committee, which is prioritizing strength of schedule this year.
Florida State also faces a demanding schedule, with four games against ranked teams, including Miami and Clemson. USF will face three ranked teams, including Boise State and Miami.
UCF, entering this season with about 70 new players, will start against a Jacksonville State team known for surprising larger programs. Coach Scott Frost returns to oversee the Knights following their Peach Bowl victory over Auburn in 2018.
Spectrum News 13 plans to air a 30-minute College Football Preview Show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, offering insights as teams prepare for the season ahead.
