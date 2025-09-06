Florida Congressman Cory Mills Faces Restraining Order Hearing Amid Serious Allegations

LAKE CITY, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Cory Mills appeared in a Columbia County courtroom on Friday as his ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Langston, sought a restraining order against him. Langston, 26, testified that Mills, 45, threatened her and new partners after their breakup earlier this year.

Langston accused Mills of suggesting he would release intimate images to damage her reputation and described a video she perceived as a threat of revenge. Mills, a freshman Republican representing parts of Seminole and Volusia counties, denied the claims, stating that the explicit videos no longer exist due to his broken phone, and dismissed the matter as a joke.

The couple ended their relationship in February, shortly after Mills faced separate allegations of misconduct in Washington, D.C. The hearing lasted nearly two hours but was cut short before Langston’s attorney could cross-examine Mills, leaving essential parts of the testimony incomplete.

Langston, who currently holds the title of Ms. United States, testified she had asked Mills at least 11 times to stop contacting her before seeking legal protection in August. She also noted that the stress from their interactions led her to therapy, where she was prescribed medication.

Mills claims the references to images resulted from accusations of Langston’s infidelity and stated that he has not contacted her recently.

The court has not yet ruled on Langston’s request for a restraining order. Circuit Judge Fred Koberlein Jr. ordered both parties to submit new dates to continue testimony.

Amid ongoing controversies, Mills has faced scrutiny since his election in 2022. His past allegations have led to calls for action from House Democrats, who introduced a resolution to censure him, coinciding with Mills’ appearance in court.